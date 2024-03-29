How to hide pores on the face with makeup: an impressive life hack

Do you dream of flawless makeup with smooth skin, where the pores seem to have been erased? Thanks to an unusual life hack from Makeup.com editor Genesis Rivas, you can get the desired result by unusually using the usual products.

Step by step:

Moisturizing:

Apply a moisturizing cream to cleansed skin to saturate it and give it a glow.

Translucent powder:

Using a fluffy brush, apply powder all over your face on top of your moisturizer.

Fixing spray:

Spray the spray on the powder and let it dry completely.

Primer:

Apply primer to the skin to unclog pores and make skin incredibly smooth.

Makeup:

Do your usual make-up: base, contouring, blush, eyebrows, decorative cosmetics.

Result:

This unusual sequence of actions creates the effect of "porcelain" skin but can feel dense for daily use. However, if you need flawless makeup for a photo or video, this life hack will be your savior.

Importantly:

Choose a setting spray that does not tighten the skin.

If you have dry skin, moisturizing before powder may not be enough.

This method may not be suitable for oily skin, as it can accentuate oily shine.

Try this life hack and feel like a real makeup queen!

Additional tips:

For a more permanent result, use waterproof products.

Fix the makeup with a finishing spray.

Don't forget to clean your skin before going to bed.

Remember:

Perfect make-up begins with well-groomed skin.

Don't be afraid to experiment and find what works for you.

