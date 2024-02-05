How to save money on dishwashing detergent: add just one product
Washing dishes is an essential part of life, but the cost of dish gel can be a strain on the budget. There is an easy and budget-friendly way to double the volume of gel without losing its effectiveness. This will save you a lot of money.
TSN writes about it.
The secret ingredient is baking soda!
What you need:
- An empty dish gel bottle
- 1/2 bottle of dish gel
- 500 g of water
- 200 g of baking soda
How to do it:
- Boil 500 g of water.
- Add 200 g of baking soda to the boiling water and let the mixture cool.
- Pour the dish gel into an empty bottle.
- Add the cooled baking soda solution to the gel bottle.
- Mix thoroughly to combine the gel and baking soda.
Important:
- Wait 30 minutes after preparation before using the gel.
- Store the homemade gel in a cool place.
