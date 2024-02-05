How to save money on dishwashing detergent: add just one product

Washing dishes is an essential part of life, but the cost of dish gel can be a strain on the budget. There is an easy and budget-friendly way to double the volume of gel without losing its effectiveness. This will save you a lot of money.

TSN writes about it.

The secret ingredient is baking soda!

What you need:

An empty dish gel bottle

1/2 bottle of dish gel

500 g of water

200 g of baking soda

How to do it:

Boil 500 g of water. Add 200 g of baking soda to the boiling water and let the mixture cool. Pour the dish gel into an empty bottle. Add the cooled baking soda solution to the gel bottle. Mix thoroughly to combine the gel and baking soda.

Important:

Wait 30 minutes after preparation before using the gel.

Store the homemade gel in a cool place.

