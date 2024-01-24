How to make winter shoes anti-slip: a life hack with hairspray

Winter is a time when the streets are often icy, which can lead to injuries. To avoid this, you should make sure that your shoes are more stable on slippery surfaces.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to do this is to use hairspray. The Telegraph writes about it.

To do this, you just need to spray the varnish on the sole of your shoes. After the varnish dries, the sole will become more sticky, which will help you stay on your feet on slippery surfaces.

This method is suitable not only for winter shoes, but also for any other shoes that slip. For example, you can use hairspray on the soles of your shoes if you are afraid of slipping in them.

However, you should be careful when using this method. Do not let the varnish get on the top of the shoe, as it can ruin it.

What is the secret to the effectiveness of hairspray?

Hairspray contains polymer resins that form a thin layer on the surface. This layer is sticky, which provides better adhesion to the surface.

Of course, hairspray is not a panacea for slipping. It only slightly reduces the risk of injury. However, it is a simple and affordable way that can come in handy in winter.

