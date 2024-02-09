Owners of curly hair know how much trouble it can be. Unruly strands spoil your hairstyle, fluff up and lose their shine. Fortunately, there are affordable and effective ways to tame curls without spending money on expensive salon procedures.

Super Express writes about it.

Rinse with apple cider vinegar:

Mix 2 cups of warm water with 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar.

After washing your hair, apply the rinse to your strands, then rinse with cool water.

Use 2 times a week for shiny and smooth hair.

Rice flour and flax seed mask:

Preparation:

Mix 200 ml of water, 1 tablespoon of rice flour, 1 teaspoon of flaxseed and 1 teaspoon of olive oil.

Heat the mixture for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Strain and let cool.

How to use:

Apply the mask to your hair after washing and conditioning.

Distribute thoroughly through the strands and leave for 40 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water.

Dry your hair as usual.

