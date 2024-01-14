Sometimes you don't have enough hair density for a successful look. However, this is no longer a problem as you can visually add volume to your hairstyle.

Experts say that voluminous hairstyles are back in fashion. In order to keep your hair thick all the time, you need to stick to the following rules:

Use mousse:

Squeeze a small amount of mousse into the palm of your hand, about the size of a chicken egg. Spread it evenly from the roots to the ends of the hair. Then use a hair dryer.

Do not comb your hair while it is drying:

Avoiding brushing your hair while it is drying will help to maintain volume. Dry your hair by tilting your head down to lift the roots and add volume.

Change the position of the parting:

Change the position of the parting regularly to avoid your hair getting used to one position. It is important to do this every 2-3 weeks.

Apply balm before shampooing:

Apply the balm to damp hair before shampooing. This will help to soften the hair and saturate it with useful substances.

Use a hairspray:

Divide your hair into small strands, lift your hair with a comb at the roots and spritz on a little hairspray.

Apply dry shampoo to clean hair:

Apply dry shampoo to the roots of clean hair. This will give a little volume to your hair.

