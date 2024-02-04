How to make coffee taste perfect: tips from baristas

Coffee is not just a morning ritual but also an opportunity to enjoy the exquisite taste and aroma. Simple but effective tricks used in the best coffee shops will help you add a touch of perfection to your favorite coffee. Making your coffee perfect is easy. TSN writes about it.

Salt:

Add a pinch of salt to ground coffee before brewing.

This neutralizes bitterness, making the taste mild and rich.

The flavor of the coffee is revealed without artificial additives.

Cinnamon flavor:

Add 2-3 pinches of ground cinnamon or dip a cinnamon stick into the cup for 10 seconds.

Cinnamon will emphasize the aroma of Arabica and add sweet and spicy notes.

This aroma warms, invigorates and improves mood.

Chocolate duo:

Add cocoa to ground coffee before brewing or grated chocolate to the finished coffee.

Chocolate and cocoa will make the taste of coffee thicker, richer, and enrich it with pleasant notes.

Ideal for those looking for new flavor experiences.

Spicy duo with black pepper:

Add a pinch of ground black pepper to your coffee before brewing.

This duo invigorates, warms, and has a pleasant spicy flavor.

Traditionally, coffee with pepper was used to treat colds and viral diseases.

Experiment and try new combinations and your coffee will always be exquisite and incredibly tasty!

