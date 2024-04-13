Many women dream of long and lush eyelashes without the need to go to the salon or use false eyelashes and glue. According to experts, a 60-second eyelid massage every day can help you achieve the desired result.

Although it may sound too simple to be true, studies confirm that massage can actually stimulate eyelash growth. The Mirror writes about it.

How massage works:

Improves blood circulation. Massage stimulates blood flow to eyelash follicles, which provides them with necessary nutrients and oxygen. This, in turn, contributes to their growth and strengthening.

Massage stimulates blood flow to eyelash follicles, which provides them with necessary nutrients and oxygen. This, in turn, contributes to their growth and strengthening. Relieves stress. Stress can negatively affect eyelash growth, making them more prone to shedding. Massage helps to relax the muscles around the eyes, thereby reducing the level of stress.

Read also: How to prevent premature skin aging: useful tips

How to massage:

Wash your hands. Apply a small amount of eyelash oil or petroleum jelly to your eyelids. Close your eyes. Massage the eyelids with light circular movements with the pads of your fingers for 60 seconds. Do not press too hard so as not to damage the delicate skin of the eyelids. Repeat this procedure every night before going to bed.

Results:

Longer and fuller eyelashes. Over time, you will notice that your eyelashes have become longer, thicker and stronger.

Over time, you will notice that your eyelashes have become longer, thicker and stronger. Reduced eyelash loss. Massage can help reduce stress-related eyelash loss.

Massage can help reduce stress-related eyelash loss. Brighter eyes. Massage can help improve blood circulation in the eye area, making your eyes look fresher and brighter.

We will remind you that we already wrote how to lengthen eyelashes without mascara.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!