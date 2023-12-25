How to make New Year's Eve cleanup faster and more efficient: 5 actionable tips and tricks

The pre-holiday period is a time when you want to have time to do everything: buy presents, close work files, cook delicious meals and clean the house. To general cleaning did not take up a lot of time and effort, use our advice.

Daily video

About it writes Telegraf.

Plan

Before you start cleaning, make a plan. This will help you determine which rooms and surfaces need to be cleaned and in what sequence.

Break the process into stages

Don't try to clean everything at once. Break the process down into steps, such as the following:

Dusting

Cleaning the floors

Cleaning the bathroom

Cleaning the kitchen

Cleaning other rooms

Utilize the use of tricks and tricks

Существует много лайфхаков, которые помогут вам сделать уборку более эффективной. Here are a few of them:

Add some laundry conditioner to your floor cleaning water. This will help reduce static electricity and dust will accumulate less.

Rub glass and mirrors with crumpled newspapers. This will help avoid streaks. However, you should rub the glass with a damp cloth before doing so.

Read also: How to remove dust so that it does not settle on the furniture for a long time to come

Do not forget about the regularity

To make general cleaning less complicated, clean your home regularly. This will help you keep things clean and tidy and not spend a lot of time on general cleaning.

Don't be afraid to delegate

If you are able, delegate some of the cleaning to other family members or friends. This will help you save time and energy.

By following these tips, you will be able to make general cleaning more efficient and faster.

Recall, we have already written how to reduce the time for cleaning.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !