How to make seedling soil suitable for growing plants

It's already January, and that means it's time to get ready for the new summer cottage season! Growing seedlings is an important stage, because the future harvest depends on it. And, in addition to high-quality seeds, soil plays an important role.

Adding sand is a simple and effective way to improve the soil for seedlings. Thanks to this, your seedlings will grow healthy and strong, and you will get a good harvest, writes "Na Pensii".

Soil for seedlings should be light, loose, breathable and nutritious, and retain moisture well. How can you improve its characteristics?

Why should you do it?

Sand is an excellent loosening agent. It makes the soil more loose, which improves the access of air and moisture to the roots of seedlings.

Sand improves soil warming. This is important for the early development of seedlings.

This is important for the early development of seedlings. Sand makes the soil more resistant to drying out.

How to use sand for seedlings?

It is best to use river or construction sand. Quarry sand is not recommended because it can be too dense and contain a lot of clay.

Sand is added to the soil in a ratio of 1:5 (one glass of sand per five liters of soil mixture).

The sand can be mixed with other components of the soil mixture, such as peat, humus, or compost.

