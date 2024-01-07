How to make a natural air freshener from tangerines: a simple life hack

Tangerines are delicious and healthy fruits that are loved by many people. However, after we eat a tangerine, its peels are often simply thrown away. Meanwhile, they can be used in everyday life for various purposes.

Tangerine peels have a bright and pleasant aroma that can freshen the air in the room. The ukr.media publication told us how to make a natural air freshener from tangerine peels.

Rinse the peels under running water. Cut the peels into small pieces. Dry the peels well. Place the peels in cloth or paper bags. Put the bags with peels around the apartment.

You can also just put the tangerine peels on the radiator. Thanks to the heat, the aroma of citrus will become more intense and quickly fill the air in the room.

Tangerine peels can help freshen up shoes if they have an unpleasant odor. To do this, you just need to put a few peels inside the shoe and leave it for a few hours or even overnight. The odor will disappear quickly.

To always have tangerine peels on hand for different needs, you can store them properly. To do this, you can:

Freeze the peels in the freezer after cutting them into pieces.

Place the peels in a glass jar and store in a dry and dark place.

