How to make indoor flowers lush and healthy: grandma's method

Who among us doesn't love beautiful flowering plants at home? But sometimes they lack the strength to delight us with their colors. What to do? Some gardeners recommend using ordinary baking soda to fertilize indoor plants.

Try using baking soda to feed your indoor plants, and you will be pleasantly surprised by the results, Fakty writes.

What are the benefits of baking soda for flowers?

Stimulates growth: Soda helps the plant to better absorb nutrients from the soil, which leads to faster growth and development.

Improves flowering: Soda promotes bud formation and lush flowering.

Soda promotes bud formation and lush flowering. Protects against diseases: Soda solution has antiseptic properties, which helps prevent fungal and other diseases.

How to use baking soda to fertilize indoor plants?

Watering: Dissolve 1 teaspoon of baking soda in 1 liter of water and water the plants with this solution once a month.

Spraying: To spray, dilute 1 teaspoon of baking soda in 5 liters of water. Spray the plants in the morning or evening when there is no sun.

Important:

Do not use baking soda to fertilize all plants. Some flowers, such as orchids, do not tolerate baking soda.

Before using soda, make sure the soil is not acidic.

Do not use soda more than once a month.

