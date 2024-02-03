How to make a cheap home fragrance from scrap materials: a simple life hack
Who doesn't like a nice scent at home? Aroma diffusers do a great job with this task, but high-quality models can be expensive.
The noviydoctor website has shared a recipe for a simple spray aroma diffuser that you can make yourself in a matter of minutes. Create a cozy atmosphere in your home with the scent you like!
Ingredients:
- 6 tablespoons of distilled or plain water
- 10 drops of essential oil (or oil mix) of your choice
- 2 tablespoons of emulsifier (witch hazel, ethyl alcohol or vodka)
Preparation:
- Add distilled water to a glass spray bottle.
- Add the emulsifier.
- Add essential oil (or oil mix).
- Close the bottle and shake thoroughly.
- Your aroma diffuser is ready!
How to use:
- Spray the spray in the room to create a pleasant aroma.
- Spray on curtains, furniture upholstery, rugs.
- Use to scent clothes and things in the closet.
Advantages of a do-it-yourself aroma diffuser:
- Simplicity: making a spray is very easy, everyone can handle this task.
- Savings: the ingredients for the spray are much cheaper than a ready-made aroma diffuser.
- Naturalness: you can use any essential oils you like and be sure that the aroma diffuser does not contain harmful chemicals.
- Versatility: the spray can be used not only to scent the air but also to scent clothes, things, and bedding.
Tip:
- For a more lasting scent, you can add 1-2 teaspoons of glycerin to the spray.
- Store the spray in a cool, dark place.
- Do not use the spray on open wounds or mucous membranes.
