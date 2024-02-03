How to make a cheap home fragrance from scrap materials: a simple life hack

Who doesn't like a nice scent at home? Aroma diffusers do a great job with this task, but high-quality models can be expensive.

The noviydoctor website has shared a recipe for a simple spray aroma diffuser that you can make yourself in a matter of minutes. Create a cozy atmosphere in your home with the scent you like!

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons of distilled or plain water

10 drops of essential oil (or oil mix) of your choice

2 tablespoons of emulsifier (witch hazel, ethyl alcohol or vodka)

Preparation:

Add distilled water to a glass spray bottle. Add the emulsifier. Add essential oil (or oil mix). Close the bottle and shake thoroughly. Your aroma diffuser is ready!

How to use:

Spray the spray in the room to create a pleasant aroma.

Spray on curtains, furniture upholstery, rugs.

Use to scent clothes and things in the closet.

Advantages of a do-it-yourself aroma diffuser:

Simplicity: making a spray is very easy, everyone can handle this task.

making a spray is very easy, everyone can handle this task. Savings : the ingredients for the spray are much cheaper than a ready-made aroma diffuser.

: the ingredients for the spray are much cheaper than a ready-made aroma diffuser. Naturalness : you can use any essential oils you like and be sure that the aroma diffuser does not contain harmful chemicals.

: you can use any essential oils you like and be sure that the aroma diffuser does not contain harmful chemicals. Versatility: the spray can be used not only to scent the air but also to scent clothes, things, and bedding.

Tip:

For a more lasting scent, you can add 1-2 teaspoons of glycerin to the spray.

Store the spray in a cool, dark place.

Do not use the spray on open wounds or mucous membranes.

