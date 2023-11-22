In the cold season, our lips are in particular need of careful attention. This is the time when we use balms, oils and hygienic lipsticks the most.

Some products run out quickly, others are lost in endless bags and coat pockets, and some simply don't fulfill their basic functions and go to waste.

To save on these costs and effectively protect your lips from dryness and cracks, there is an interesting life hack that is gaining popularity on social media. With this trick, you can create a nourishing lip balm in any shade and even put together your collection!

How to make homemade lip balm:

Take a teaspoon of cosmetic petroleum jelly and transfer it to a small, clean jar with a lid. Choose the shade you want for the balm from an eyeshadow palette - whether it's pale pink or deep red. Pour the eyeshadow into the jar of petroleum jelly and mix well - and there you have a nourishing and tinted lip balm!

