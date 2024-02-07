How to make cheap natural flavoring at home: housewives share their secret
We all like to have a pleasant scent at home. Today, there are many ready-made flavorings that can help freshen the air in your home. However, high-quality aroma diffusers with exclusive scents can significantly shake the wallet.
Fortunately, you can create an unrivaled fragrance with your own hands using scrap materials. Such a homemade diffuser will be as good as expensive counterparts, and your wallet will be grateful.
How to make a flavoring with an exquisite smell from improvised means:
Ingredients:
- 6 tablespoons of water
- 10 drops of essential oil with your favorite scent
- 2 tablespoons of medical alcohol or vodka
Preparation:
- Take a small spray bottle.
- Pour water into the bottle.
- Add alcohol or vodka.
- Pour in 10 drops of essential oil.
- Close the bottle well and shake it thoroughly.
Your homemade flavoring is ready!
How to use:
- Spray the fragrance around the room to create a cozy and pleasant smelling atmosphere.
- You can spray it on furniture, rugs, curtains, in cabinets and dressers, on bedding and pillows.
