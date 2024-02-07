We all like to have a pleasant scent at home. Today, there are many ready-made flavorings that can help freshen the air in your home. However, high-quality aroma diffusers with exclusive scents can significantly shake the wallet. TSN writes about this.

Daily video

Fortunately, you can create an unrivaled fragrance with your own hands using scrap materials. Such a homemade diffuser will be as good as expensive counterparts, and your wallet will be grateful.

See also: The scent of an expensive hotel: 7 budget-friendly ways to flavor your home

How to make a flavoring with an exquisite smell from improvised means:

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons of water

10 drops of essential oil with your favorite scent

2 tablespoons of medical alcohol or vodka

Preparation:

Take a small spray bottle. Pour water into the bottle. Add alcohol or vodka. Pour in 10 drops of essential oil. Close the bottle well and shake it thoroughly.

Your homemade flavoring is ready!

How to use:

Spray the fragrance around the room to create a cozy and pleasant smelling atmosphere.

You can spray it on furniture, rugs, curtains, in cabinets and dressers, on bedding and pillows.

As a reminder, we've already written about how to make a cheap home fragrance from improvised products.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!