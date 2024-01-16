It's quite possible to reheat food without a microwave or stove if you use one simple method. This life hack is quite popular among flight attendants, who often face the fact that there is neither in the hotel room or on board the plane.

Stewardess Jade Naomi, who shared this life hack on her TikTok, admitted that it is not very convenient, but when she wants to eat something warm, she uses it just like her colleagues.

All you need is hot water and plastic bags. To ensure that the food is heated evenly, it is better to use bags with microperforations.

Instructions:

Place the food to be reheated in the container. Put the container in a plastic bag and tie it tightly. Put the bag in another, tighter bag and fill with hot water. If you are afraid of leaks, you can also use a third bag. Wait 30-45 minutes for the food to heat up.

