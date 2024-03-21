How to prolong rose bloom: effective methods from gardeners

Winter is a testing time for roses. Every year, gardeners look forward to the moment when they can remove the cover from these flowers to make sure they have not suffered from frost or damping off. It's time to help the plants recover from a difficult period.

With the arrival of warmth, roses need careful attention. They need to be opened, pruned, treated for diseases, and some bushes need to be reanimated. This was reported by Good News.

Spring rose care:

Remove the shelter. The weather in March and early April is changeable. Weakened plants may not be able to withstand sharp temperature fluctuations. However, do not delay the removal of the film. As soon as a small stable positive temperature is established, it is time to remove it. Tip. It is better to remove the shelter in cloudy weather. Ideally, if there is no sun the next day, or even rain. The roots of the roses should be well insulated with 15-20 cm of soil. In the event of abnormal frosts, the plants can recover from the grafting site. Tip. Bushes weakened by wintering need a period of adaptation, so all operations should be carried out in stages.

Careful inspection and pruning of bushes

After carefully examining each overwintered bush, it is easy to identify damaged shoots:

- White mold at the base - the so-called "snow" mold, is quite common.

- A fluffy gray coating indicates a gray mold infestation, and such branches should be cut off.

- In case of unsuccessful wintering, the rose can be affected by an infectious burn - the bark turns red-brown and peels off. If the damage is circular, the branch must be cut off.

Pruning rules:

- Use only sharp tools.

- After each bush, dip it in a strong solution of potassium permanganate.

- Cut to healthy tissue.

- Slices should be oblique.

- Cut to the outer bud so that the new growth does not cross over.

Tip: This is a preliminary pruning, in a few weeks it will be necessary to inspect the bushes again and carry out the final formation.

By following these recommendations, you will help roses successfully adapt after winter and prepare for a new flowering period.

