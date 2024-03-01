How to extend the life of your foundation: a tricky life hack

Everyday use of cosmetics means that they run out quickly. And because of the inconvenient packaging, it's often impossible to get the last of the product out. For example, a foundation. How can you make full use of such cosmetics? The Gazeta writes about this.

A way to use up foundation rationally

Foundation is often sold in glass jars with a pump. However, it does not reach the bottom, so there is a lot of unused product left over.

To get the most out of the bottle, you should:

Pour a little boiling water into it. Shake the closed jar well until the cream moves away from the walls. Pour the resulting mixture into a separate container. Wait until the water evaporates and collects on top, then pour it off. Use the remaining foundation.

This simple method will allow you to spend cosmetics rationally and postpone the purchase of a new foundation.

