How to extend the shelf life of lemons: an effective life hack

Have you ever been disappointed when a lemon lost its freshness after cutting and became unusable in a few days? It may seem like a small thing, but it's a shame to throw away a spoiled citrus. Fortunately, there is an easy way to extend the shelf life of a lemon for up to a year.

The recipe is very simple: cut the lemon into pieces of the right size, which you usually add to tea. Put them in a single layer on a board and put them in the freezer for a few hours. This life hack was shared by Yulia, a TikTok user.

After a couple of hours, you can put the frozen lemon slices in a container, close the lid tightly, and return them to the freezer. When you drink tea, just add a piece of citrus directly from the container.

This method of storage will allow you to preserve the freshness and aroma of lemon for a long time. You'll get a rich flavor and pleasant sourness in your favorite drink without having to buy new citrus every week.

