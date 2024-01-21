How to attract money into your life: one drawing will help

Do you ever find yourself in urgent need of a certain amount of money to buy something? If so, you can take the advice of esotericists and perform a simple but quite effective ritual.

Remember that before performing a ritual, you must sincerely believe in it. Do not ask for too much money. TSN writes about this.

You will need:

green or red marker

blank sheet of paper

How to perform the ritual

Choose a convenient time when you are calm and relaxed. Think about what you need to buy and clearly state your desire. Name the desired amount of money you will need. Take a marker and draw the number nine on the wrist of your left hand, with the infinity sign below it. If you are worried that the signs on your hand may attract attention, you can erase them and transfer them to a blank sheet of paper. Roll the paper into a tube and keep it in a secret place.

When the ritual will work

Esotericists claim that the ritual will take effect within a few days or weeks. Money can come to you in the form of a gift, an unexpected bonus, or just a random find.

