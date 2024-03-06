How to get in shape in a month: 7 effective exercises

Tired of winter sweaters? Do you want to impress everyone with a slim figure in a new dress? These exercises can be performed in a complex or choose the ones you like best.

Daily video

Don't waste your time going to the gym! These 7 simple exercises will help you get in shape in 4 weeks without leaving your home, writes Fit For Fun. Don't forget about the right technique!

You only need 10 minutes a day and a small ball.

1. Plank:

Lie on your stomach, rest your forearms and toes.

Keep your body in a straight line, without bending or protruding your pelvis.

Hold the plank as long as possible, gradually increasing the time.

2. Push-ups:

Start in the plank position, but rest on your palms.

Keeping your body straight, bend your arms and lower yourself to the floor.

Exhale and come back up.

If it is difficult, do push-ups from your knees.

3. Squats:

Place your feet shoulder-width apart, slightly open your toes.

Stretch your arms forward and sit down deeply, keeping your knees behind your socks.

Hold for a few seconds, then straighten up, tensing your buttocks.

4. Donkey kick:

Get on all fours, hands under your shoulders, hips above your knees.

Lift one leg back without bending the hip.

Tighten the buttocks, and lower the leg without touching the floor.

Repeat with the other leg.

5. Hyperextension:

Lie on your stomach, arms along your body.

Lift your legs and arms simultaneously without bending them.

Hold for a few seconds, then slowly lower yourself.

6. Side twists:

Lie on your side, bend your knees, hands behind your head.

Lift your body, lifting your shoulder blades off the floor.

Hold for a few seconds, then slowly lower yourself.

Repeat on the other side.

7. Lunges:

Step forward with one leg, and bend it at the knee.

Lower your pelvis, keeping your back straight.

Hold for a few seconds, then push off with your front leg and return to the starting position.

Repeat with the other leg.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medication, diagnosis, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!