Poached eggs are a method of cooking in which eggs are boiled without shells in boiling water. They have a delicate texture and creamy consistency, and their yolk remains liquid.

Usually, they are boiled in boiling water for a few minutes, but there is a way to prepare this dish without boiling water. You need a microwave or vinegar, writes santeplusmag.

Poached eggs in the microwave

Pour 80 ml of water at room temperature and a teaspoon of vinegar into a small microwave-safe bowl. Gently crack the egg into the bowl, being careful not to damage the yolk. Add salt, pepper, and seasoning to your liking.

Then put the bowl inside the microwave and set the power to 900 watts. It takes 80 seconds of cooking for your eggs to reach the perfect consistency.

How to cook eggs in vinegar

First, boil a liter of water in a 1.5-liter saucepan. Once the water starts boiling, add 2 tablespoons of vinegar.

Allow the water to boil, then crack an egg into the hot water and let it boil for four minutes. Do not touch the egg in the boiling water, the yolk may spill out. Make sure that the egg does not stick to the bottom of the pan.

When the egg is cooked, remove it and put it in a bowl of ice water for a few seconds.

