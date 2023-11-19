There are many ways to cook eggs, but one extraordinary method impressed TikTok users. The cooking time was only 1.5 minutes at full capacity. The cook advised to increase the time by 30 seconds for a larger number of eggs.

Popular chef Rose Reisman @rosereisman revealed a unique way to cook eggs using a microwave and paper plates, leaving users amazed by this unexpected idea.

The process began with breaking two eggs directly onto one of the plates, and then simply covering them with the second plate. It didn't look like anything special, but the main secret was that this "cocktail" was sent to the microwave.

In the comments, users expressed their admiration for this culinary life hack, and those who tried it at home confirmed that this is a really "cool" method for quick and oil-free cooking of perfect eggs.

