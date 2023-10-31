Let's take a look at a recipe for making delicious potato fritters that any housewife can cook. This dish is versatile, as it can be served as a main course or as a companion to meat dishes, eggs, or salads.

This simple recipe describes how to create delicious potato fritters that energize you for the whole day and are very quick to prepare, according to bbcgoodfood.com.

Ingredients:

Potatoes - 3 pcs;

Onions - 1 pc;

Wheat flour - 3 tbsp;

Egg - 2 pcs;

Vegetable oil - 3 tbsp;

Salt, seasonings - to taste.

Recipe:

First, grate the potatoes and onions on a coarse grater. Then put the mixture on a clean kitchen towel and squeeze out as much liquid as possible. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add the flour and the required amount of seasoning to your liking. Add the eggs and finely chopped onion to the bowl. Heat some vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add 2 tablespoons of the mixture to the frying pan at a time. Fry the fritters for about 4 minutes on each side over medium to high heat, turning them with a spatula. Transfer the fried fritters to a plate that has been lined with paper towels to catch any excess oil. Repeat this process until the mixture is finished. Serve 3 servings of fritters per person. They taste best with sour cream, avocado and a fried egg. For garnish, we recommend sprinkling with green onions.

