How to make delicious and fragrant tangerine muffins: a simple baking recipe

Do you like delicious and flavorful desserts? Then you will love these tangerine muffins. They are very easy to prepare and turn out to be simply delicious.

The recipe was shared on the TSN website. For a brighter tangerine flavor, you can add a little more zest to the batter. Check the readiness of the muffins with a skewer or toothpick. If they are dry, the dessert is ready.

Ingredients

Tangerines - 2 pcs.

Flour - 250 g

Eggs - 3 pcs.

Sugar - 150 g

Oil - 150 ml

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Salt - a pinch

Powdered sugar - for sprinkling

Preparation

Wash the tangerines, peel them and cut them into pieces. Grind in a blender to a puree. Beat eggs with sugar until fluffy. Pour in the oil and beat again. Add the tangerine puree and salt and beat again. Pour in the flour and baking powder and mix with a spatula until smooth. Lightly grease the muffin tins with vegetable oil and put the batter in them, filling them to 2/3 of the volume. Bake in a preheated 180-degree oven for 20-25 minutes. Cool the finished muffins in the molds, then take them out and sprinkle them with powdered sugar.

