Not only classic fillings, but also quite unusual and delicious sandwiches can decorate your table. Here's a recipe for refreshing sardine, egg, and onion sandwiches that will be a great addition to any feast.

This recipe guarantees you not only a rich taste but also an unforgettable aroma and appearance, as reported by OBOZREVATEL. Be creative and experiment with a variety of fillings for your perfect sandwich.

Ingredients:

Sardines - 1 can

Shallots - 1/2 pc.

Eggs - 3 pcs.

Cheese - 50 g

Mayonnaise - 1 tbsp.

Spices: salt, pepper - to taste

Baguette or loaf

Garlic - 1 clove.

Lettuce leaves, cucumber - for serving

Preparation:

Drain the sardines into a separate bowl, but do not pour it out completely. Mash the sardines with a fork until smooth. Boil the eggs. Separate the whites from the yolks. Grate the whites, yolks, and cheese separately. Add the finely chopped onion. You can use onions for a richer flavor. Add spices and mayonnaise, and mix until smooth. To achieve the desired thickness, add a few spoonfuls of sardine liquid. Cut the baguette or loaf into slices and fry them in a little oil until golden brown on both sides. Then rub each slice with a clove of garlic on one side. Spread the toasted slices with the mixture and serve with lettuce leaves and cucumber slices.

