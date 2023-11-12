eng
How to make delicious sardine spread sandwiches: a simple recipe

Ihor Romanko

How to make sandwiches with a sardine spread

Not only classic fillings, but also quite unusual and delicious sandwiches can decorate your table. Here's a recipe for refreshing sardine, egg, and onion sandwiches that will be a great addition to any feast.

This recipe guarantees you not only a rich taste but also an unforgettable aroma and appearance, as reported by OBOZREVATEL. Be creative and experiment with a variety of fillings for your perfect sandwich.

Ingredients:

  • Sardines - 1 can
  • Shallots - 1/2 pc.
  • Eggs - 3 pcs.
  • Cheese - 50 g
  • Mayonnaise - 1 tbsp.
  • Spices: salt, pepper - to taste
  • Baguette or loaf
  • Garlic - 1 clove.
  • Lettuce leaves, cucumber - for serving

Preparation:

  1. Drain the sardines into a separate bowl, but do not pour it out completely. Mash the sardines with a fork until smooth.
  2. Boil the eggs. Separate the whites from the yolks. Grate the whites, yolks, and cheese separately. Add the finely chopped onion. You can use onions for a richer flavor.
  3. Add spices and mayonnaise, and mix until smooth. To achieve the desired thickness, add a few spoonfuls of sardine liquid.
  4. Cut the baguette or loaf into slices and fry them in a little oil until golden brown on both sides. Then rub each slice with a clove of garlic on one side.
  5. Spread the toasted slices with the mixture and serve with lettuce leaves and cucumber slices.

