Oatmeal cookies are not only a delicious dessert, but also a healthy snack rich in fiber. Thanks to their ease of preparation, they can become part of your daily diet.

The recipe was shared on the Shuba website. Instead of cow's milk, you can use oat milk for a more pronounced flavor. Coconut oil makes the cookies more crispy. Add nuts, dried fruit, or chocolate to the dough for a change.

Ingredients:

Oat flour - 120 g (you can make your own by grinding the flakes)

Oatmeal - 120 g

Baking powder - 3/4 tsp.

Salt - 1/4 tsp

Sugar - 100 g

Milk 2.5% - 3 tbsp (can be replaced with vegetable)

Oil - 75 ml (you can use coconut oil for better crispiness)

Preparation:

Mix flour, cereal, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a bowl. Add 2-3 tbsp of milk and 75 ml of oil. Knead a smooth dough. Cover a baking sheet with parchment. Form the dough into 70-80 g balls and flatten them slightly. Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 20 minutes. Let the cookies cool and enjoy their crispy flavor with tea, coffee, or cocoa.

