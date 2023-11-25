Enjoying flavored jam in the winter is a tradition, but sometimes you want to try something out of the ordinary, like persimmon jam. This fruit, popular along with citrus fruits, becomes especially tasty in winter. Some persimmon varieties can be a bit challenging, but with this simple recipe, you can create delicious jams without even spending time cooking.

Daily video

This tasty and flavorful jam is ideal for spreading on bread, buns, or as an addition to sweet dishes, as mentioned by bigmir.net. Make it now and savor the unique combination of persimmon and orange flavors.

Read also: A simple recipe for chokeberry jam

Ingredients:

Ripe persimmon - 800 g

Orange - 1 pc.

Sugar - 500 g

Method of preparation:

Remove the stems from the persimmons and cut them into small pieces, then rub the pulp through a sieve. Squeeze the juice from the orange and add it to the persimmon puree. Remove the grains, if any. Then add the sugar to the mixture. Leave the mixture at room temperature for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. After the mixture has been infused, pour the jam into sterilized jars and cover them with lids. Store the jam in the refrigerator.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!