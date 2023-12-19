How to cook Ukrainian varenyky traditionally served on Christmas Eve

Varenyky with potatoes is a traditional dish of Ukrainian cuisine that is a must-have on the festive table. And if you add fried onions and honey mushrooms to them, you'll get a real masterpiece.

Daily video

Serve varenyky with potatoes, onions and honey mushrooms with sour cream or gravy, writes smachnonews.24tv. To make the dough more elastic, add 1 teaspoon of vegetable oil to it. To prevent the filling from leaking out of varenyky, seal the edges well. If you don't like onions, you can leave them out. Varenyky can also be cooked in a double boiler.

See also: Taste of summer: a recipe for dumplings with strawberries

Ingredients:

For the dough: 2 cups (250 g) of wheat flour 1 egg 1/2 cup (120 ml) of water 1/2 teaspoon of salt

For the filling: 4 medium potatoes 1 large onion 200 g of honey mushrooms Salt and pepper to taste Vegetable oil for frying



Cooking:

For the dough, mix the flour and salt in a bowl. Add the egg and gradually pour in the water, kneading the dough. Knead the dough until smooth, then put it on a table, cover with cling film and leave for 30 minutes. For the filling, boil the potatoes and mushrooms in salted water. Fry the finely chopped onion in vegetable oil until golden brown. Add the sliced mushrooms and fry until they lose their moisture and turn golden. Mash the potatoes. Mix it with the fried onions and mushrooms. Add salt and pepper to taste. Boil water in a large saucepan and add a little salt. Roll out the dough and cut out circles using a cup or dumpling mold. Put a spoonful of the filling in the center of each dough circle, pinch the edges together and form crescents. Boil water in a saucepan and cook varenyky for 7-10 minutes until they float to the surface. Remove varenyky from the water using a sieve and let them drain.

We also recommend you to pay attention to the recipe for pumpkin casserole with minced meat and rice.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!