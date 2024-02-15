How to make clarified milk and ryazhenka at home

BLOG

Daily video

SOURCE.

Friends, do you like melted milk?

Ghee, or it is also called stewed milk, and in our country it is "spun milk" - it is milk with caramel flavor, which is long stewed in the oven (or in the oven, so it used to be cooked).

To prepare clarified milk at home is quite simple: you need to boil fat milk (if you have it, it is better to take home milk), and then hold it in the oven for several hours.

As a result, you will get milk with a beautiful creamy shade, and as I said, caramel flavor.

Sometimes it is advised to use a thermos to make melted milk, but I still lean more towards the oven.