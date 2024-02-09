How to cook beets so that they do not lose color and taste: useful tips from hostesses

Do you want to cook beets that will not only be useful, but also incredibly delicious? To preserve its juiciness, elasticity and rich color will help a simple lifehack. Sugar will help to make beets incredibly tasty.

Daily video

About it writes Telegraf.

You will need:

Beets

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of vinegar or lemon juice

Water

Preparation:

Pour cold water into a saucepan, add sugar and vinegar/lemon juice. Stir thoroughly so that the sugar dissolves. Put the beets in the pot. Cover with a lid and place it over medium heat. Cook it for 2 hours.

Read also: 5 non-banal recipes for seasonal salads that will enrich your body with vitamins

Thanks to this quickhack:

The beets will retain their rich burgundy color.

The texture of the vegetable will be firm, not soft.

The flavor of the beets will be sweet and pleasant.

Tip:

Instead of vinegar or lemon juice, you can use a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar.

For a more intense flavor, you can add 1 bay leaf and a few peas of black pepper to the pot.

Ready beets can be used for salads, soups, borscht, appetizers and other dishes.

Recall, we have already written how to properly cook beets.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!