Chocolate cake is a favorite pastry of many people. It can be both a light dessert and a hearty breakfast. But what if you're on a fasting diet or are allergic to eggs or dairy products? Don't worry, we know how to make a delicious chocolate cake without these ingredients.

This cake from the recipe from the One Minute website is juicy and tasty, even without eggs and milk. It is perfect for breakfast, snack or dessert.

Ingredients:

190 g of wheat flour

200 g of sugar

40 g of cocoa powder

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp of salt

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

120 ml of vegetable oil

240 ml of hot water

For the glaze:

60 g icing sugar

25 g of cocoa powder

2-3 tbsp. l vegetable oil

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Grease a baking dish with oil or cover it with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt. Add the lemon juice, vanilla extract, vegetable oil, and hot water. Mix all the ingredients until the dough is smooth. Put the dough into the prepared mold. Bake in the oven for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Let the cake cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes, then transfer it to a wire rack to cool completely.

Preparation of the glaze:

In a bowl, mix the icing sugar and cocoa powder. Add the vegetable oil and vanilla extract. Mix until smooth. Spread the icing over the cooled cake. Let the frosting harden before serving.

Tips

For a richer chocolate flavor, you can add 100 g of chocolate melted in a water bath to the batter.

If you don't like vanilla extract, you can replace it with 1 tsp of almond or orange extract.

You can use any vegetable oil you like to make the icing.

