For a festive table or dinner for your husband: How to cook Cleopatra salad with crab sticks

Do you miss the classic crab stick salad? Today we invite you to try an unusual interpretation of this popular dish - Cleopatra salad.

The unexpected combination of ingredients creates an exquisite taste that will surprise and delight you and your loved ones. This recipe from the Glavred website is very easy to prepare, but the result will pleasantly surprise you.

Ingredients:

1 package (300 g) of crab sticks

250 g of pickled mushrooms

200 g of canned pineapples

10 pitted olives

1 red onion

1 tablespoon of vinegar

1 tablespoon of mayonnaise

Salt and spices to taste

Preparation:

Cut the onion into half rings, add vinegar and sugar, and leave for 5-6 minutes to marinate. Cut pineapples into cubes, mushrooms in half (if large), and crab sticks into cubes. Mix all the ingredients in a salad bowl, and add the pickled onions. Add salt, spices and mayonnaise to taste. Serve the salad on the table.

