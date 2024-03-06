Are you looking for an original and delicious appetizer for a festive table? Then you will love the red fish rolls with avocado and feta! This appetizer is very easy to prepare and tastes fantastic.

This appetizer is not only delicious but also healthy. Avocado is rich in vitamins and healthy fats, and red fish is a source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids, writes prostoway.

You will need:

250 g of red salted fish

0.5 avocado

1 fresh cucumber

70 g of feta

Herbs for garnishing

Preparation:

Cut the fish into thin slices. Mash the avocado. Grate the cucumber and cheese and mix with the avocado puree. Put the filling on the fish slices and roll them up. Garnish with herbs.

Your appetizer is ready! Enjoy!

