How to cook rice to make it crumbly: the right technology

We all know how difficult it is to cook perfect rice. After all, it can be crumbly, sticky, or even mushy.

Do you dream of flaky rice that will complement any dish? With this simple recipe from the Alina FooDee YouTube channel, you can easily make it. You can add spices, herbs, or vegetables to the rice if you like.

Ingredients:

Rice - 400 g (2 cups)

Water - 600 g (3 cups) (rice to water ratio 1:1.5)

Salt

Butter - 40-70 g (can be replaced with vegetable oil)

Preparation:

Rinse the rice well in cold water until it is transparent. Put it in a colander to drain. Melt the butter in a frying pan. Put the rice in the pan and fry for 2-4 minutes, stirring to coat each grain of rice with butter. Add salt to taste. Pour water over the rice, cover the pan, reduce the heat, and cook for 20-30 minutes until the rice is fully cooked. Do not lift the lid to prevent moisture from evaporating. Stir the cooked rice and serve as a garnish.

