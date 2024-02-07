The chopped salad sandwich is not just another trendy recipe from TikTok. It is a hearty, varied and visually appealing dish that is easy to prepare and does not take much time.

This versatile dish can be both a hearty lunch and a light dinner. And if you want to add a little creativity to your sandwich, then you will definitely like the new TikTok trend - a sandwich with chopped salad.

The secret of popularity:

Quick and easy preparation: most of the ingredients are probably already available at home, and the cooking process takes a few minutes.

most of the ingredients are probably already available at home, and the cooking process takes a few minutes. Minimal cooking: No need to boil or fry anything, just chop the ingredients and mix them together.

Visual appeal: bright colors and interesting texture make this sandwich a real table decoration.

bright colors and interesting texture make this sandwich a real table decoration. Slicingeffect: the process of chopping all the ingredients on one board is fascinating and gives a sense of satisfaction.

Ingredients:

3 cups of romaine lettuce, thinly sliced

1 large tomato, thinly sliced

120 g of sliced salami

120 g of sliced turkey

200 g of sliced cheese

2 tbsp of mayonnaise

2 tbsp. l. hot mustard

2 tsp salt

2 tsp of black pepper

1 tbsp of Italian seasoning

¼ cup of marinated artichokes

2 tbsp. l. chili pepper

¼ cup pepperoncini (canned peppers)

¼ cup marinated gherkins

3 tbsp of red wine vinegar

Rolls or bread of your choice

Preparation:

Place lettuce, tomatoes, salami, turkey, capicola, and provolone on a large cutting board. Drizzle with mayonnaise and mustard, then season with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Top with the artichoke hearts, chili peppers, pepperoncini, pickled gherkins and red wine vinegar. Using a large knife, gently chop the mixture until it is well combined and broken into very small pieces. Spoon the mixture into the baking dish of your choice and enjoy!

Tip:

For a healthier version, use more vegetables and less dressing.

Experiment with different ingredients to find your perfect recipe.

