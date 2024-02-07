How to make a simple and satisfying sandwich salad: a recipe from TikTok
The chopped salad sandwich is not just another trendy recipe from TikTok. It is a hearty, varied and visually appealing dish that is easy to prepare and does not take much time.
This versatile dish can be both a hearty lunch and a light dinner. And if you want to add a little creativity to your sandwich, then you will definitely like the new TikTok trend - a sandwich with chopped salad.
The secret of popularity:
- Quick and easy preparation: most of the ingredients are probably already available at home, and the cooking process takes a few minutes.
- Minimal cooking: No need to boil or fry anything, just chop the ingredients and mix them together.
- Visual appeal: bright colors and interesting texture make this sandwich a real table decoration.
- Slicingeffect: the process of chopping all the ingredients on one board is fascinating and gives a sense of satisfaction.
Ingredients:
- 3 cups of romaine lettuce, thinly sliced
- 1 large tomato, thinly sliced
- 120 g of sliced salami
- 120 g of sliced turkey
- 200 g of sliced cheese
- 2 tbsp of mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp. l. hot mustard
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 tsp of black pepper
- 1 tbsp of Italian seasoning
- ¼ cup of marinated artichokes
- 2 tbsp. l. chili pepper
- ¼ cup pepperoncini (canned peppers)
- ¼ cup marinated gherkins
- 3 tbsp of red wine vinegar
- Rolls or bread of your choice
Preparation:
- Place lettuce, tomatoes, salami, turkey, capicola, and provolone on a large cutting board.
- Drizzle with mayonnaise and mustard, then season with salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning.
- Top with the artichoke hearts, chili peppers, pepperoncini, pickled gherkins and red wine vinegar.
- Using a large knife, gently chop the mixture until it is well combined and broken into very small pieces.
- Spoon the mixture into the baking dish of your choice and enjoy!
Tip:
- For a healthier version, use more vegetables and less dressing.
- Experiment with different ingredients to find your perfect recipe.
If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!