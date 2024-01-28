How to make a cinnamon pie in 5 minutes: A recipe for the lazy

Cake in a cup is a quick and easy way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Individual-sized puddings are made by mixing the ingredients of a regular cake in a mug before letting it cook in the microwave.

The cinnamon pie will be ready from start to finish in less than five minutes. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

First of all, take a decent-sized mug, considering that the dough will rise in the microwave. You will also need:

two tablespoons of flour;

two tablespoons of sugar;

1/4 teaspoon of baking powder;

one teaspoon of cinnamon;

three tablespoons of milk;

two tablespoons of oil;

half a teaspoon of vanilla extract;

a teaspoon each of sugar and cinnamon for the crust.

Combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, oil, and vanilla extract in a mug, then mix with a fork. When the dough is combined, microwave it for 70 seconds.

It should become spongy and fully cooked. Once cooked, remove the mug from the microwave and mix one teaspoon of sugar with one teaspoon of cinnamon.

Sprinkle this over the pie to form a sweet crust. The pie can also be served with ice cream or custard.

