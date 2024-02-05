You won't find them in the store: How to make delicate and natural chocolate gingerbread cookies

Who among us doesn't love homemade pastries? Flavorful gingerbread that melts in your mouth can win the hearts of even the most demanding gourmets. This recipe for chocolate gingerbread will help you create a real masterpiece that will decorate your table.

Delight your loved ones with this flavorful dessert based on a recipe from the One Minute website. You can add nuts, candied fruits or dried fruits to the dough. Instead of icing, you can use chocolate fondant. Ready-made gingerbread can be decorated with powdered sugar, coconut or confectionery sprinkles.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

Milk - 200 ml

Flour - 350 g

Sugar - 220 g

Vegetable oil - 35 g

Egg yolk - 1 pc.

Cocoa powder - 50 g

Baking powder - 15 g

Soda - a pinch

Salt - a pinch

Spices - to taste

For the glaze:

Egg white - 1 pc.

Powdered sugar - 100-150 g

Lemon juice - 1-2 tsp

Preparation:

Mix the sifted flour and sugar. Add hot milk, stirring with a whisk. Leave the mixture to cool. Add oil, egg yolk, salt, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and mix well. Gradually add the flour, kneading the sticky dough. Separate a portion of the dough and sprinkle with flour. Roll out a layer 8 mm thick, cut out gingerbread men. Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 10 minutes. For the glaze, mix the powdered sugar, egg white and lemon juice. Dip the gingerbread in the glaze, place on a baking sheet covered with parchment. Leave in a warm oven until the glaze hardens.

