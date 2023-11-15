How to cook authentic Italian mittballs with parmesan: simple recipe

There are many recipes for your favorite meat balls, but we suggest you try a traditional Italian version that involves baking meatballs in the oven.

These meat balls, made from a TCN recipe with a combination of pork and beef, are sure to captivate your taste buds. Another bonus: once cooked, you can dip them in simmering tomato sauce for an incredible flavor explosion.

Ingredients:

Half a cup of milk

Half a tablespoon of lemon juice

100-150 g diced bread

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, diced

2 garlic cloves

500 g ground beef

250 g minced pork

100 g grated parmesan

2 eggs

Parsley

Chili

Freshly ground pepper

Salt

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Mix the milk and lemon juice in a small bowl and pour this mixture over the bread. Allow the bread to absorb the milk for 5 minutes and stir it with your hands. Sauté the onion in olive oil until soft for 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic and fry for another minute. Add the onion and garlic to the bread mixture along with the beef, pork, cheese, eggs, parsley, pepper and salt. Mix everything together with your hands, leaving the mixture moist. Let stand for a few minutes before forming into balls. Form about 16 meat balls. Heat a skillet with olive oil and fry the meatballs on all sides until browned (1-2 minutes on each side). If they stick, wait a bit before flipping them. Place the meatballs on a baking tray and cook for 10 minutes. They will be a little raw on the inside, but will still be slightly cooked through after taking them out of the oven. If you want to cook the meat more, leave them in the oven for another 5 minutes or fry them in boiling tomato sauce for a few minutes.

