How to make mayonnaise without eggs and what to add if it turns out to be liquid

Mayonnaise is a popular dressing that can be used in a variety of dishes from salads to sandwiches. However, traditional mayonnaise contains eggs, which can be a problem for vegetarians, vegans, or people with allergies.

Fortunately, many egg-free mayonnaise recipes can be easily prepared at home. The life hack was shared by santeplusmag.

How to make mayonnaise without eggs

Ingredients:

100 ml of soy milk or other vegetable milk

230 ml of sunflower oil

salt and black pepper

parsley, coriander or any dry aromatic herb

half a teaspoon of dry mustard

half a teaspoon of soy sauce

half a teaspoon of lemon juice

2 cloves of garlic or more, depending on your taste.

First, pour all the ingredients into a salad bowl, then use a blender to mix everything for 30 seconds without interruption. If the mixture is too liquid, add a little oil and mix to get a smooth texture.

This mayonnaise can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for 4-5 days.

What to do if the mayonnaise fails

Take 3 or 4 tablespoons of the failed mayonnaise and add a drop of oil, whisking with a blender at high speed. The secret to successful mayonnaise is to gradually add oil while mixing the ingredients. Then gradually add the rest of the "failed mayonnaise" and blend until the whole mixture is homogeneous.

