Fried fish in batter is not only hearty but also delicious. The batter in mineral water makes the fish incredibly juicy, tender, and appetizing. Try this recipe and see for yourself.

This recipe for fish in mineral water batter is easy to prepare, but the result will pleasantly surprise you. Try it and enjoy an appetizing and juicy dish, writes prostoway.

Ingredients:

Fish fillet (your choice)

1 egg

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

0.5 teaspoon of baking soda

1.5 cups of mineral water

Flour

Salt

Sugar

Vegetable oil

Preparation:

Prepare the fish: Cut the fillet into portions.

Salt the fish and leave to marinate for 20 minutes. Prepare the batter: Mix mineral water, egg, mayonnaise, baking soda, sugar, and salt.

Gradually add the sifted flour, stirring constantly to avoid lumps.

The batter should be as thick as sour cream. Fry the fish: Dredge the fish pieces in flour.

Dip the fish into the batter so that it is completely covered.

Fry the fish in a well-heated frying pan with oil for 3-4 minutes on each side until golden brown. Serve: Put the cooked fish on paper towels to absorb excess fat.

Serve the fish hot with your favorite side dish and sauce.

Tips:

You can use any kind of fish fillet, but white fish such as cod, pollock, hake, or pike perch are better.

Add your favorite spices and herbs to the batter to make the fish even more flavorful.

Keep an eye on the temperature of the oil to prevent the fish from burning.

Do not overcook the fish in the pan, otherwise it will become dry.

Enjoy your meal!

