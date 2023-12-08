Espresso is one of the most popular types of coffee in the world. Its exquisite flavor and thick texture make it the perfect drink to start the day or to quench your thirst at any time.

But how do you make the best espresso? This is a question that coffee lovers and professional baristas have been pondering for years. A recent study conducted by University of Oregon scientist and volcanologist Joshua Méndez Harper may provide an answer to this question, IFLScience writes.

Researchers have found that static electricity generated during coffee grinding can negatively affect the quality of espresso. This is because static electricity can lead to the formation of lumps in the ground coffee, which makes it difficult to extract evenly.

To solve this problem, researchers have suggested adding a small amount of water to ground coffee before making espresso. Adding water reduces static electricity and also helps to compact the ground coffee, which improves extraction.

In their experiments, the researchers found that adding just 20 microliters of water per gram of ground coffee significantly improves the quality of espresso. Espresso made from ground coffee with water was more uniform, thicker and richer.

"This study is important for coffee producers and baristas because it shows how to improve the quality of espresso," said Christopher Hendon, senior author of the study.

So, if you want to make the best espresso, follow these tips:

Use freshly roasted coffee.

Grind the coffee just before brewing.

Use a coffee grinder with an even grind.

Add a small amount of water to the ground coffee before brewing.

With these tips, you can make espresso that will surprise you with its taste and aroma.

