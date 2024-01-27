How to make the best cottage cheese muffins: a quick recipe

Cottage cheese muffins are not only interesting but also a quite healthy baking option that both adults and children enjoy. Their delicate texture and unique cottage cheese flavor make it a real gastronomic masterpiece that is easy to make at home.

Daily video

Cottage cheese muffins are a great choice for breakfast, snack, or dessert, espreso writes. They are tasty, healthy, and easy to prepare. Try this recipe and make your loved ones happy.

Advantages of cottage cheese muffins:

Simple recipe. Easy to prepare, and does not require special skills or complex ingredients.

Easy to prepare, and does not require special skills or complex ingredients. Benefits. They contain cottage cheese, which is a source of protein, calcium, and other nutrients useful for the body.

Versatility. They can be both a dessert and a snack.

They can be both a dessert and a snack. Suitable for the whole family. Delicious and healthy for people of all ages.

Ingredients:

Cottage cheese - 220 g

Chicken eggs - 2 pcs.

Butter - 70 g

Wheat flour - 180 g

Sugar - 100 g

Baking powder - 8 g

Sunflower oil - 1 tbsp

Salt - a pinch

Powdered sugar (for serving)

Preparation:

Beat chicken eggs with sugar with a mixer until fluffy. Add the softened butter and continue beating. Blend or grind the cottage cheese through a sieve. Add it to the egg mixture, along with a pinch of salt, and mix it. Sift the flour and baking powder through a sieve. Add them to the curd mass in several stages, mixing with a spatula until smooth. Grease silicone or other muffin tins with sunflower oil. Put the batter into the molds, filling them 2/3 full. Bake the muffins in a preheated 180°C oven for 30 minutes. Check the readiness with a wooden skewer. When the muffins have cooled down slightly, remove them from the tins and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Tip:

Instead of powdered sugar, you can use icing sugar, chocolate drizzle, or berry jam.

You can add raisins, candied fruit, nuts, or other ingredients to the dough to your liking.

Curd muffins can be stored in the refrigerator for 3-4 days.

We also recommend that you pay attention to the recipe for eight of the most delicious and simple appetizers on skewers.