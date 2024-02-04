How to prepare the perfect creamy mashed peas

We all know that pea porridge is very tasty and satisfying. But many people do not like to cook it because it is long and tedious. Or peas are cooked for hours and still remain hard.

Experienced housewives know one secret how to cook pea porridge in 45 minutes. Don't worry, you won't taste or smell the soda, writes prostoway.

What you will need:

Peas (1-2 cups)

Water

Salt

Soda (½ teaspoon)

Onions (optional)

Butter or meat (optional)

How to cook:

Put the peas in a saucepan and cover with boiling water. Add ½ teaspoon of baking soda, cover and leave for 2 hours. Drain the water, rinse the peas and cover them with cold water in a ratio of 1 to 3. Put the pot on the fire and bring to a boil. Remove the foam, reduce the heat and cook for 45 minutes. 5 minutes before cooking, add salt to taste. If desired, you can fry the onion and add it to the finished porridge. You can also eat porridge with butter or meat.

