While sponge cake is considered one of the easiest types of dough to prepare, its taste and appearance depend on numerous nuances. With these tips, you can enhance the quality of your sponge cakes and enjoy delicious, visually appealing treats.

Achieving the perfect sponge cake is an art worth learning to delight yourself and your guests with delicious cakes, as stated by Prostoway. Here are some tips on how to achieve an evenly baked cake.

Do not leave the cake in the mold

After baking, it is important to immediately remove the cake from the mold and carefully turn it over, placing it on the table. This allows you to flatten the surface of the sponge cake, although keep in mind that this method may slightly reduce the fluffiness of the cake.

Preserve the fluffiness with starch

If you want to maintain the fluffiness of the sponge cake, add a small amount of water and starch directly to the dough before kneading. This trick will help preserve the shape, airy texture, and softness of your sponge cake. However, be cautious, as too much starch can affect the consistency of the dough, so it's important to maintain the right ratio.

