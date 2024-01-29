BLOG

Do you like salads with mayonnaise? Let's make a homemade sauce without preservatives and additives. I'll also show you how to make homemade mayonnaise less fatty.

Mayonnaise

40 g of egg yolk (2 pcs.)

1 tsp of mustard

300-320 ml of vegetable oil (1.3-1.4 cups of 250 ml)

1 tsp. lemon juice

salt (to taste)

100 g of white yogurt (0.4 cups or low-fat sour cream)

Prepare the mayonnaise

1. Beat the egg yolks with mustard.

2. Add the lemon juice, add 1/2 part of the vegetable oil in a thin stream, continue whisking.

3. Add the yogurt and half of the remaining vegetable oil in small portions, alternating them.

4. Whisk the sauce to the desired consistency.

5. Season to taste with salt and lemon juice.

