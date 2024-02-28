Who doesn't like crispy, juicy pasties? This dish, familiar to everyone since childhood, stimulates the appetite and gives a feeling of home comfort.

Today I will share with you a recipe for the perfect pastry dough, which always turns out to be soft, elastic, and does not tear when fried. I will also tell you how to make a juicy filling that does not leak. The recipe was shared on przyslijprzepis.pl.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

4 cups of flour;

320 ml of water;

1 egg;

2 tbsp. of oil;

0.5 teaspoon of salt;

2 tbsp. of alcohol or vodka.

For the filling:

500 g of minced meat (shoulder or neck);

2 large onions;

2/3 cup of kefir;

salt and pepper to taste;

1 teaspoon of marjoram;

a bunch of coriander;

oil for frying.

Preparation:

Dough:

Salt the water, add the oil, 0.5 cups of flour, and mix so that there are no lumps. Cool slightly. Add the egg, alcohol, and the rest of the flour and knead a soft, elastic dough. Form into a ball, wrap in cling film, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Filling:

Finely chop or grate the onion. Chop the coriander. Add kefir, onion, and herbs to the minced meat, mix thoroughly, and season to taste.

Form and fry:

Make a "sausage" out of the dough, and cut it into 24 pieces. Roll each piece into a circle 1-2 mm thick. Put the filling on half of each circle. Pinch the edges with a fork to prevent the filling from leaking out. Heat the oil in a frying pan. Fry the pasties on both sides until golden brown. Put them on a paper towel to absorb the excess oil.

Serve with garlic sauce, ketchup, or your favorite sauces.

Enjoy!

Tip:

To make the pasties even crispier, you can add 1 tablespoon of vodka to the dough.

For flavor, you can add 1/2 teaspoon of dried basil to the filling.

Do not add too much filling, otherwise the pasties may burst during frying.

Fry the pasties over medium heat so that they have time to cook inside.

