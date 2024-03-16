Who doesn't like cheese cakes? This delicate dessert has been adored by both adults and kids since childhood. I know how many people are looking for recipes for cheese cakes without frying in oil. And here it is! Today we are going to make cheese cakes in the oven.

The cheese cakes according to the recipe from the elle.ua website are very tender, cheesy, and flavorful. By the way, you can add other ingredients to the curd mass: dried apricots, candied fruits, nuts, or dried fruits. Experiment and find your perfect combination.

Ideal for those who are keeping their figure or simply do not like fatty foods.

Ingredients:

450-500 g of cottage cheese (it is better to choose dry and homogeneous creamy)

1 egg

50-80 g of wheat flour (you may need more or less, depending on the moisture content of the cottage cheese)

100 g of sugar (or to taste)

50-75 g raisins (optional)

10 g of vanilla sugar

1 pinch of salt

Strawberries, orange zest (optional)

Sour cream (optional)

Preparation:

Mash the cottage cheese with a fork, add the sugar, vanilla sugar, salt, and egg. Mix thoroughly. Add the flour and mix again until smooth. The better you knead the dough, the more tender the cheese cakes will be. Form the cheese cakes into the desired size. This amount of ingredients makes 12-15 pieces. Put the cheese cakes on a baking sheet covered with parchment. Bake in the oven at 180°C for 20 minutes (convection mode). Serve the cheese cakes while still warm with strawberries, orange zest, or sour cream.

Enjoy!

