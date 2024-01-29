Hake is a healthy and affordable fish, but it is far from the taste of salmon. However, one experienced chef has found a way to make hake incredibly tasty!

You will definitely save this recipe from the RadioTrek website and cook it again and again. This juicy and flavorful dish will easily replace salmon on your table.

Ingredients:

Hake - 1600 g

Onions - 2 pcs.

Salt - ½ tsp

Flour - 100 g

Seasoning for fish - 1 tsp.

Breadcrumbs - 100 g

Dry garlic - 1 tsp.

Mayonnaise - 3 tbsp

Paprika - 1 tsp.

Grainy mustard - 1 tsp.

Vegetable oil - 3 tbsp.

Eggs - 3 pcs.

Preparation:

Clean the hake from the insides, fins and cut into portions. Put the fish in a baking dish, and sprinkle with salt, fish seasoning, dry garlic and paprika. Drizzle the oil over the fish, coating each piece. Thoroughly rub the spices into the meat, and leave to marinate for 30 minutes. Prepare the batter: Combine eggs, mayonnaise, and grainy mustard in a bowl.

Separately, mix the flour with the breadcrumbs. Put parchment on a baking sheet and grease it with oil. Dredge the marinated fish in breadcrumbs and flour, then dip it in the egg mixture. Put the fish on a baking sheet and cover it with parchment soaked in water. Bake the hake in the oven at 180 degrees for about 30 minutes.

Tip:

Cod or pollock can be used instead of hake.

Add your favorite spices to the marinade.

Serve the fish with a vegetable side dish or salad.

