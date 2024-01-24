The Masterpiece dessert is an excellent choice for those who want to prepare a delicious and straightforward dessert. It consists of a delicate cream made with eggs, milk, sugar, and orange juice, along with crispy chocolate chips.

For a richer flavor, you can add a bit of vanilla extract to the cream. The recipe for this budget-friendly dessert was shared on gospodynka.com.

Ingredients:

Chicken egg - 1 pc.

Sugar - 80 g

Cornstarch - 20 g

Milk - 240 ml

Orange juice - 240 ml

Plain chocolate biscuits - 100 g

Preparation:

Crack an egg into a saucepan and beat it with a whisk until smooth. Add sugar and cornstarch, then mix thoroughly. Pour in the milk and orange juice, and stir. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring it to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook the cream for 1 minute after boiling. Break the cookies into small crumbs using your hands. Put a layer of crumbs on the bottom of the molds, followed by a layer of cream, then another layer of crumbs and cream on top. Sprinkle the dessert with chocolate chips.

