How to prepare a dessert that is tastier and cheaper than tiramisu
The Masterpiece dessert is an excellent choice for those who want to prepare a delicious and straightforward dessert. It consists of a delicate cream made with eggs, milk, sugar, and orange juice, along with crispy chocolate chips.
For a richer flavor, you can add a bit of vanilla extract to the cream. The recipe for this budget-friendly dessert was shared on gospodynka.com.
Ingredients:
- Chicken egg - 1 pc.
- Sugar - 80 g
- Cornstarch - 20 g
- Milk - 240 ml
- Orange juice - 240 ml
- Plain chocolate biscuits - 100 g
Preparation:
- Crack an egg into a saucepan and beat it with a whisk until smooth. Add sugar and cornstarch, then mix thoroughly.
- Pour in the milk and orange juice, and stir.
- Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring it to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook the cream for 1 minute after boiling.
- Break the cookies into small crumbs using your hands.
- Put a layer of crumbs on the bottom of the molds, followed by a layer of cream, then another layer of crumbs and cream on top.
- Sprinkle the dessert with chocolate chips.
