In just ten minutes, you can prepare a delicious and healthy carrot salad that impresses not only with its simplicity but also with its flavor.

Ingredients:

Fresh carrots - 500-600 g

Eggs - 6 pcs.

Hard cheese - 150 g

Garlic - 3 cloves

Sour cream (fat) - 2 tbsp.

Spices: salt, pepper - according to your taste

Preparation:

Boil the eggs until hard-boiled, cool, peel, and grate them with medium-sized holes. Peel the carrots, boil until tender, and grate them on a medium-sized grater. Peel the garlic, pass it through a press, and then mix it with sour cream and your favorite spices. Combine all the prepared ingredients in a salad bowl, add grated hard cheese, mix, and serve.

