How to quickly and very tasty make a salad with eggs and carrots
In just ten minutes, you can prepare a delicious and healthy carrot salad that impresses not only with its simplicity but also with its flavor.
Ingredients:
- Fresh carrots - 500-600 g
- Eggs - 6 pcs.
- Hard cheese - 150 g
- Garlic - 3 cloves
- Sour cream (fat) - 2 tbsp.
- Spices: salt, pepper - according to your taste
Preparation:
- Boil the eggs until hard-boiled, cool, peel, and grate them with medium-sized holes.
- Peel the carrots, boil until tender, and grate them on a medium-sized grater.
- Peel the garlic, pass it through a press, and then mix it with sour cream and your favorite spices.
- Combine all the prepared ingredients in a salad bowl, add grated hard cheese, mix, and serve.
